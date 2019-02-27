Menu
SHAKEN: Anna Whitelaw says she is devastated after hitting a young boy with her car at the weekend.
SHAKEN: Anna Whitelaw says she is devastated after hitting a young boy with her car at the weekend.
Woman haunted by moment she hit young boy in carpark

27th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
A CHILD wanders away from his family, into a blind spot and the path of Anna Whitelaw's car in a "freak accident" that has shaken the driver to her core.

The Buderim resident said her "whole heart and whole being" was still devastated four days after a three-year-old boy darted in front of her small car at Buderim Central Shopping Village.

Ms Whitelaw was on her way to an appointment when the incident happened on Saturday morning, saying she looked ahead before entering the driveway.

"I was travelling very slowly and next thing I knew there was a child in front of me and I thought I'd run him over," she said.

"He was so small and shorter than the top of the car.

"I heard the 'bump' before I saw him."

Footage from nearby business, Coffee Monkey, showed the moments where the boy walked through a gap between a building and some bushes and onto the road where he goes out of shot.

Seconds later, the child is struck, pushed onto his back and slides about one metre into the camera view again.

He was scooped up by his grandmother who consoled him before he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Shocked and upset, Ms Whitelaw parked her car and immediately walked to the little boy to see if he was alright.

"Of course he was crying and in shock as well," she said.

"Kids are so curious and in their own zones... part of me thinks I should have braked sooner but we are just so lucky."

As a frequent user of the shopping complex, Ms Whitelaw said it was "the worst feeling" knowing the situation could have been worse and is calling for more safety measures to be installed.

"It really makes you feel like life is precious, and I don't ever want this to happen to another family or driver again," she said.

"Nobody ever wants to hurt another being."

Ms Whitelaw suggested a speed bump be installed at the blind corner to naturally slow vehicles.

