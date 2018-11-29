Woman headbutts police during arrest

A WOMAN has been charged after punching a woman and then headbutting police as they arrested her.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police allege at 10:30pm last on Tuesday night a 24-year-old Lismore woman punched a woman known to her, leaving the victim with a cut face.

Police arrived soon after and arrested the 24-year-old. The woman started resisting police efforts to walk her to a police truck. The 24-year-old then headbutted a Senior Constable.

At Lismore Police Station the 24-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police and resisting police.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in December.