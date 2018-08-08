Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caught short: A generous grandmother picked up the bill when Keith Urban was caught short a few dollars at a service station. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Caught short: A generous grandmother picked up the bill when Keith Urban was caught short a few dollars at a service station. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Offbeat

Woman helps man short on cash - it’s Keith Urban

by Staff writers
8th Aug 2018 5:13 AM

TALK about paying it forward with a twist.

When New Jersey grandmother Ruth Reed made a vow to help someone out with their bills once a week, she ended up footing the bill for a country music star worth an estimated $75 million.

Ms Reed, a retired schoolteacher, was gobsmacked when she realised the shaggy-haired man she was helping out with a few dollars to pay for his food and coffee at a service stations as Aussie country music star Keith Urban.

She says met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden, New Jersey.

She has made a resolution to help Wawa customers and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.

"For three years, I have made a resolution to once a week treat someone at Wawa," Ms Reed wrote in a Facebook post.

"Occasionally it happens more than once a week. This man was short a few dollars. He asked a lady with him if she had money. I jumped in and said I would pay and explained why. He thanked me and asked my name."

"I asked him his and he told me it was Keith. I said that he did look like Keith Urban. He said he was."

A sceptical Reed didn't quite believe him, asked where his wife, Nicole Kidman was, and then asked his bodyguard to confirm she was talking to the musician.

She said: "It was then I realised what an idiot I was."

The grateful country music star then offered to take a picture with the delighted do-gooder in the car park.

Ms Reed promptly posted the celebrity encounter to her Facebook page, describing it as "another Ruth Reed moment".

Related Items

celebrity editors picks good samaritan keith urban offbeat

Top Stories

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered

    News Andrew Tarrant remembered by the community, family and friends

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime Police release digital image of man who could help inquiries

    MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    premium_icon MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    Community Loyal workers bring up long service milestones

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners