Woman dead after being hit and by train at Coffs Harbour
UPDATE: NSW Police have issued a statement about the incident:
About 11pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 December 2020), police were called to a railway line near Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour, after reports a woman had been hit by a train.
Upon arrival, emergency services located a 22-year-old woman suffering critical injuries.
She was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus where she died a short time later.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
EARLIER: A woman was hit by a train in Coffs Harbour last night.
At around 11pm several teams of NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene on the Orlando Street railway bridge near the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.
The woman was taken to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.
