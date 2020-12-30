Woman dead after being hit and by train at Coffs Harbour

A woman was hit by a train at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday night.

UPDATE: NSW Police have issued a statement about the incident:

About 11pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 December 2020), police were called to a railway line near Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour, after reports a woman had been hit by a train.

Woman hit and killed by train at Coffs Harbour. Photo by Frank Redward

Upon arrival, emergency services located a 22-year-old woman suffering critical injuries.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus where she died a short time later.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

At around 11pm several teams of NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene on the Orlando Street railway bridge near the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

The woman was taken to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.

