Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga. Photo by Frank Redward
A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga. Photo by Frank Redward
News

Woman hit by ute in Woolgoolga

Janine Watson
8th Sep 2020 9:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A female pedestrian was hit by a ute this evening in Woolgoolga.

It happened at around 6pm on the Solitary Islands Way near the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.

There was damage clearly visible to the front driver side of the ute's bonnet.

A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga.
A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga.

The woman is believed to be in her 50s.

She was taken by the NSW Ambulance service to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

It is understood she is suffering head injuries, a broken leg and chest injuries.

The Solitary Islands Way was closed while the scene was cleared with diversions through Woolgoolga.

The incident happened at Woolgoolga around 6pm on Tuesday.
The incident happened at Woolgoolga around 6pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the ute was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory blood and urine tests.

There have been several serious accidents on our roads in recent weeks.

RELATED: Horror four-car smash closes highway

They've prompted Inspector Chris Wilson, Coffs Harbour Duty Operations Manager NSW Ambulance, to urge drivers to take extra care.

"When we are called to any road accident, it is extremely challenging for paramedics. We have so many situations we need be ready for."

A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga.
A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga.

"These types of accidents are dreadful for first responders to attend."

"Please take extra care and look out for each other on the roads. One small error can lead to serious injury," Insp Wilson said.

"We want everyone to get home safely to their families."

More Stories

pedestrian hit solitary islands way woolgoolga accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Manny’s back home in Clarence with help from friends

        Premium Content Manny’s back home in Clarence with help from friends

        Environment *WATCH VIDEO* Clarence Valley koala might look cranky, but he’s back in top shape thanks to Lismore koala hospital

        Audi-driver forgets he has to obey the law

        Premium Content Audi-driver forgets he has to obey the law

        Crime Driver of $330,000 car allegedly caught doing almost 200km/h on the Mid North Coast...

        Cast your vote to get Sanctus on BWS shelves

        Premium Content Cast your vote to get Sanctus on BWS shelves

        News More than 200 independent brewers are in the running to get shelf space in BWS...

        Council investigating for ‘possible legal action’

        Premium Content Council investigating for ‘possible legal action’

        News Alleged illegal activity discovered along lakeside spot prompts warning from...