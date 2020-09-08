Woman hit by ute in Woolgoolga

A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga. Photo by Frank Redward

A female pedestrian was hit by a ute this evening in Woolgoolga.

It happened at around 6pm on the Solitary Islands Way near the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.

There was damage clearly visible to the front driver side of the ute's bonnet.

The woman is believed to be in her 50s.

She was taken by the NSW Ambulance service to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

It is understood she is suffering head injuries, a broken leg and chest injuries.

The Solitary Islands Way was closed while the scene was cleared with diversions through Woolgoolga.

The incident happened at Woolgoolga around 6pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the ute was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory blood and urine tests.

There have been several serious accidents on our roads in recent weeks.

They've prompted Inspector Chris Wilson, Coffs Harbour Duty Operations Manager NSW Ambulance, to urge drivers to take extra care.

"When we are called to any road accident, it is extremely challenging for paramedics. We have so many situations we need be ready for."

"These types of accidents are dreadful for first responders to attend."

"Please take extra care and look out for each other on the roads. One small error can lead to serious injury," Insp Wilson said.

"We want everyone to get home safely to their families."