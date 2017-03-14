VIDEO: Woman hospitalised after head-on sparks car fire

Red Hill crash video : A woman has been hospitalised in a serious but stable condition after a head-on crash on Coramba Rd on Red Hill that saw one vehicle burst into flames.

A WOMAN is reported to be in a serious but stable condition after two vehicles collided head-on causing a car fire on Red Hill.

The woman was dragged to safety from her car by a group of men as fire crews extinguished the fire.

The female driver was then placed on a stretcher and transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics with a suspected broken leg.

Police say a young male driver was driving westbound in a Nissan Pathfinder while the woman in her mid-60s was headed east in a RAV4 when the two vehicles crashed.

The impact caused a fire to start under the bonnet of the Pathfinder.

Witness to the crash, Ryan Hoschke was travelling approximately 30-metres behind one of the vehicles when the crash occurred.

"After the impact it would have been maybe three minutes before the fire ignited under the bonnet of the pathfinder," he said.

"A group of blokes pulled the woman out of her car, she wasn't moving at that point, and they laid her down on a blanket a safe distance to protect her in case the other vehicle exploded.

"Within minutes that vehicle was engulfed in flames," he said.

The young male was able to free himself from the vehicle prior to the fire, and Rural Fire Service extinguished the fire at short time later.

The crash caused major traffic congestion on Coramba Rd either side of Red Hill, with westbound traffic banking up to Shephards Lane.

The heavy traffic also saw a minor bonnet to bumper crash further down the hill.