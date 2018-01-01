Woman impaled in horror start to 2018

Emergency services responded to an incident at Clouds Creek, 60km west of Grafton on Armidale Road.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Clouds Creek, 60km west of Grafton on Armidale Road. Frank Redward

A YOUNG female has been impaled by a piece of timber in a horror crash in the early hours of this morning.

The female was a passenger in a car, with a male driver believed to be in his early 20s, on their way back to their native Dubbo from Queensland when the car rolled over on the Armidale Road.

The incident happened just before 2am this morning, 60kmn west of Grafton in Clouds Creek.

The male driver in his early 20's has freed himself and raised the alarm while his 20 year old female passenger suffered a large piece of timber impaled into her thigh, according to Ambulance NSW duty operations manager, Inspector Dean Lassau.

"When paramedics arrived they found a car overturned, the driver had safely removed himself, however the female passenger was trapped with a large piece of timber embedded into her thigh," Insp. Lassau said.

"I would regard her condition as serious but in a stable condition."

With holidaymakers taking to the roads across the North Coast for new year celebrations, Inspector Lassau urged caution for drivers when getting behind the wheel.

"It has been a wet weekend, it is very humid up here on the North Coast, and the road is still very slippery so please take caution," Insp. Lassau said.

It took emergency services more than an hour to arrive due to the remote location and extricate the woman before conveying her by ambulance to Coutts Crossing where the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter picked up the passenger to fly her to Tamworth Hospital.

The incident was the first of two major accidents to start the new year on Clarence Valley roads.