Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in an induced coma after an alleged domestic violence incident.
A woman is in an induced coma after an alleged domestic violence incident.
Crime

Woman in coma after 'domestic violence' attack

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 8:00 PM

A woman is in a coma and a man is behind bars after an alleged domestic violence-related incident in the NSW Hunter region.

NSW Police allege an argument broke out between the 41-year-old woman and the 40-year-old man at home in Merriwa, west of Muswellbrook, about 1.30pm on Sunday.

During the fight the woman is alleged to have struck and bitten the man and the man is alleged to have slapped her, causing her to fall backward and hit her head.

An ambulance was called with paramedics treating the woman for head injuries before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition, detectives say.

The woman underwent emergency surgery and is expected to be in an induced coma for several days.

Twenty-four hours later, at 1.30 am on Monday, police arrested the man and charged him with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.

He was treated for a laceration to his hand and bruising to his cheek and was refused bail to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court on Monday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

assault crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLORY BOYS: Lower Clarence lift U16 Interdistrict trophy

        premium_icon GLORY BOYS: Lower Clarence lift U16 Interdistrict trophy

        Cricket LCCA avenged a round 1 loss in a thrilling contest against Coffs Harbour yesterday.

        Water restrictions kick in across Clarence Valley

        premium_icon Water restrictions kick in across Clarence Valley

        Weather Water restrictions have come into effect ahead of predicted heatwave

        Maclean United survive scare from resilient Harwood

        premium_icon Maclean United survive scare from resilient Harwood

        Cricket The premiers were rattled by a fast-starting opposition at Yamba Oval on...

        Myall Creek Rd fire downgraded following earlier flare-up

        Myall Creek Rd fire downgraded following earlier flare-up

        News Fire activity increasing in Ashby and Tullymorgan areas