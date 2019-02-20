Menu
Grafton Court House.
Grafton Court House.
Crime

Woman in court charged with setting son's house alight

Tim Howard
by
20th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
THE trial of a 77-year-old woman who is alleged to have set fire to her son's home has begun in Grafton Local Court.

On Monday Anne Gunn was in court to answer a charge of recklessly damaging or destroying property by fire.

The blaze began at the home of her son, Andrew Gunn, in Olivedale Rd, Waterview Heights between noon and 12.20pm on July 5, 2016.

Reports at the time said firefighters brought the blaze under control in 40 minutes, but the interior of the house was extensively damaged.

On Monday magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to allow all parties to have access to DVD evidence.

The case will resume on March 11. No plea has been entered.

