The Kumano Kodo route is sacred in Japan. Picture Supplied.
News

Aussie falls to her death in Japan

by Staff writer
13th May 2019 7:00 AM

AN Australian woman has died in Japan, reportedly after a cliff fall of about 40 metres.

The woman aged in her 60s died on Friday while walking the Kumano Kodo in the Wakayama Prefecture, according to the country's NHK news outlet.

Reports suggest she was from Melbourne.

The Kumano Kodo, which has many sacred sites. Picture: Supplied
The UNESCO-listed Kumano Kodo is made up of several pilgrimage trails.

NHK reported the woman fell about 40-metre from a cliff before dying in hospital.

Many Australians enjoy hiking the Kumano Kodo. Picture: Supplied
In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing assistance to the family of a woman who died in Japan.

'Due to privacy reasons we are unable to provide further information,' DFAT said.

Kumano Kodo Japan. Picture: Supplied
