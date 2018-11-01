Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Crime

Woman stabbed during bin run

1st Nov 2018 6:26 AM

A WOMAN is in hospital in north Queensland after she was stabbed while putting her bins out, in what police say is a random attack.

Police say the woman was wheeling rubbish bins out side of her home on Latchford Street in Pimlico, Townsville, last night when she was stabbed multiple times in the arms and chest.

It happened about 9.20pm.

The 35-year-old woman suffered extensive wounds and taken to Townsville Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Police arrested a man a short time later in a nearby park.

He has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The man and woman were not known to each other and the attack is believed to be random.

crime editors picks hospital police stabbing townsville

Top Stories

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News IF YOU see a purple tie-dye shirt out and about today, chances are you're looking at an international volunteer helping make the Jacaranda Festival possible

    Less than 100 coastal emus left

    premium_icon Less than 100 coastal emus left

    Environment These emus are facing extinction

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News Shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight

    Local Partners