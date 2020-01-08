Woman injured after 60kmh pushbike crash

Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.

A woman was seriously injured after coming off a pushbike at about 60kmh in Litchfield National Park on Tuesday afternoon.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway told ABC Darwin the 50-year-old woman had fallen off the bike while riding downhill at Florence Falls.

He said she had sustained "a number of serious injuries", including multiple head injuries and fractures, and had to be transported to Royal Darwin Hospital by CareFlight.

Mr Garraway said the bike's high speed had contributed to the seriousness of the woman's injuries.

"At that speed, coming off a bike at 60kmh, the impact on the ground alone … no matter what sort of equipment you've got on, you're still going to end up with a number of injuries which is (what) appears to have happened in this instance," he said.

Police also attended the scene.