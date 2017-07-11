Woman injured after falling from balcony

AIRLIFTED: A woman was taken to Lismore Base Hospital after she apparently fell from a balcony in Brooms Head.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident in Brooms Head south of Yamba on Monday night where it had been reported a 61-year-old female had fallen resulting in a compound fracture to her ankle.

Brooms Head resident Stephen Otton said at roughly midnight the helicopter circled Brooms Head and landed in the sports ground.

Mr Otton said the woman lost her balance and fell from a balcony when she went to pick up her small dog which had been approached by some other roaming dogs.

A statement from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said the female patient was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.