CONFRONTATION: Footage of the arrest by police of a woman in Prince St .
Woman involved in alleged Prince St knife threat faces court

Jarrard Potter
by
12th May 2018 5:00 AM
A GRAFTON woman has appeared in court after being charged over an alleged fight with two other women, which ended with a police officer drawing their weapon to disarm the woman.

Inger Malcolm, 45, was formally refused bail when she appeared in Ballina Local Court via audio-visual link from Grafton yesterday afternoon.

Malcolm is facing a total of seven charges, including two counts of common assault, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and wielding a knife in a public place.

Police have alleged Malcolm punched one woman, aged 50, and bit another, aged 32, during an altercation at about 4.15pm on Thursday afternoon in Prince St.

The woman then allegedly armed herself with a knife and chased one of the women through the street, before she yelled obscenities and threats at one of the houses.

Multiple calls to 000 resulted in officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attending about 4.20pm and the woman was arrested.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Inspector Darren Jameson confirmed witness reports a police officer drew his weapon and ordered the woman to drop the knife, which she did immediately and the woman was arrested.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment for hand injuries after she was allegedly bitten.

Malcolm will next appear in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

