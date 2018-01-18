Woman jailed for assaulting police in their station

LESS than 24 hours after receiving a suspended jail sentence for similar offences a 37-year-old woman launched an early-morning attack on police which resulted in a 15-month jail sentence.

On Monday Grafton Local Court heard Lena Jane Peard, from Lennox Head, had come to Grafton on January 11, the same day Ballina Court had handed down her suspended sentence.

By 11pm she was drunk and attended Grafton Police Station so intoxicated she fell over four times in the station foyer. After midnight police determined she was too drunk to leave and attempted to search her for dangerous objects before placing her in a cell to sleep it off.

The search provoked a furious response from Peard, who lashed out with her feet and fists, striking two constables in the legs and groin.

By 4.30am, police determined Peard was sober enough to return to her hotel room.

As police brought her from the cells Peard again lashed out and two officers were required to drag her to the front steps of the station, where they told her to leave and not come back.

She returned 10 minutes later, demanding police return a bottle of wine she had with her when she arrived.

Police informed her the contents of the open bottle of wine had been poured down the sink.

Peard then accused police of stealing $50. She was told she had two $50 notes on her when she was detained and both had been returned to her.

She remained argumentative and police forcibly removed her.

Peard began kicking one officer so persistently he used an "authorised palm strike" to the left side of her head.

Instead of subduing Peard it further enraged her and she kicked the constable in the groin, causing him intense pain.

Another constable joined the melee and was punched and kicked in the legs several times.

Police then arrested Peard and charge her with three counts of assaulting police.

Magistrate Jeff Linden decided to take no action on the breaches of bond matters, instead choosing to jail Peard for the latest offences.

He sentenced her to 15 months jail with a non-parole period of four months. She will be released on May 14.