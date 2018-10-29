‘Rapist’ stabbed to death, dragged behind car

A CAPALABA mother who stabbed a man to death, dragged his body behind her car for almost 2km and dumped him in a roadside ditch claims she killed him because he raped her.

Pharmacy assistant Roxanne Eka Peters, 35, was today sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court over the death of 51-year-old Grant Cassar, who she stabbed through the heart during an altercation at her home in December 2015.

Prosecutor David Nardone said Mr Cassar had visited Peters' home and asked to cook drugs there and when he was told no, he tied the mother up and later raped her.

Mr Nardone said Peters told police Cassar later threatened her child if she did not have sex with him again, and she reacted by stabbing him "again and again" with wounds to his heart, the base of his penis and his oesophagus.

Peters then cleaned up the scene of the crime, went to a counselling session and returned home where she used rope to tie Mr Cassar's body to the back of her car, dragging him for almost 2km causing horrific injuries and dumping him in a ditch.

Mr Cassar's distraught mother said her family had been destroyed by the violent death of her son, who she described as a "loveable rogue with a sharp wit and great sense of humour".

"I know it isn't true he would ever threaten or hurt a woman or child as alleged," she said.

"I believe whoever wrote the quote that time heals must never lost a family to homicide.

"I cannot get out of my mind how my son was so callously taken from me."

The grieving mother said her son's killer was a "monster" whose treatment of her son's body was "cold and inhumane".

Mr Cassar's sister said the autopsy showed her brother had died with 61 injuries to his body.

"His character has been harshly and unfairly tarnished," she said.

"I do not accept that this portrayal of him for one moment is true nor will I ever forgive any of the horrific actions taken against him for this so called alleged behaviour.

"We are thankful he has left us many memories, fond and bittersweet."

Upon her arrest, police noticed Peters had multiple bruises on her body and injuries consistent with restraint marks on her ankles and Justice David Boddice accepted the submissions she had been attacked.

"I accept the stabbing occurred in circumstances where you were enraged by what the deceased had done to you and was threatened to do to you again," he said.

"The provocation was significant you were earlier raped and humiliated by the deceased, he threatened to harm your child.

"You however have to live with fact that you have taken the life of another human being."

Peters was sentenced to cumulative sentences of nine years in jail for manslaughter and 18 months for interfering with a corpse.

She has already served three years behind bars and will become eligible for parole on June 4, 2020.

"The loss of that life has been devastating for his family they will never recover from his death," Justice Boddice said.

"To your great discredit thereafter you did not seek the assistance of authorities, instead you set about a process of callously disposing of the deceased body which evidenced no respect for human dignity."