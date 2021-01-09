Menu
Kaelah Marlow grew up in WA before moving to New Zealand. Picture: Supplied by the family via New Zealand Police
News

Aussie woman killed by shark in NZ named

by Angie Raphael
9th Jan 2021 9:38 AM

A young woman killed by a shark in New Zealand grew up in Western Australia.

Kaelah Marlow, 19, died after she was mauled at Waihi Beach about 5pm on Thursday.

New Zealand Police named Ms Marlow in a statement on Friday and said the matter would be referred to the coroner.

"Police extend our deepest sympathies to Kaelah's family and loved ones at this very difficult time," police said.

"We appreciate her death was extremely traumatic for those who were at Waihi Beach yesterday and we are offering victim support services to anyone who requires it."

Ms Marlow, who lived in Hamilton, was with friends when she was attacked by the shark. She died at the beach.

Kaelah Marlow died after she was attacked by a shark in New Zealand. Picture: Facebook
According to The West Australian, Ms Marlow moved to New Zealand five years ago with her parents Robert and Michelle, and 17-year-old sister Georgia.

Originally published as Woman killed by shark in NZ named



