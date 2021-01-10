Menu
Tooloom Falls, near where a woman was killed while kayaking in Upper Tooloom Creek.
News

HORROR ACCIDENT: Woman killed while kayaking at local creek

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jan 2021 3:05 PM
A woman has died while kayaking on the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services were called to Upper Tooloom Creek, in the Tooloom National Park near Urbenville, after reports a kayaker had capsized about 12.10pm on Saturday.

Police have been told the 68-year-old was kayaking with friends downstream when her kayak hit a log and she fell into fast flowing water before getting snagged on another log.

Despite efforts to rescue her, she died at the scene.

Rescue crews attended however the woman's body could not be recovered yesterday because of unsafe conditions.

Officers from Richmond Police District and the Marine Area Command, with assistance from the SES, will resume efforts to recover her body today.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

