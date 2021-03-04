Menu
Woman killed while ‘lying on the road’

by Aneeka Simonis, Erin Lyons
4th Mar 2021 8:43 AM

 

A woman has been hit and killed by a car on a busy street in Melbourne's inner suburbs overnight.

Shocked witnesses told police the woman was lying in the middle of Melville Road near Hope Street in Brunswick West when she was fatally run over late on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews rushed to save the woman but she died at the scene.

Police said a driver stopped and is helping officers with the investigation.

The woman is yet to be identified and anyone who saw her or may have information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

