Woman leads police on 120km/h car chase in Lismore CBD

A WOMAN has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous car chase through the Lismore CBD, reaching speeds of 120km/h.

Police will allege that just after midnight on Sunday they were travelling to a Lismore address to investigate an incident.

While driving along Clyde St they saw a maroon sedan which may have been involved in the incident.

Police signaled for the vehicle to stop but it continued driving along Dibbs St and then on Magellan St at 100km/h.

"It continued along Hunter Street, Diadem Street and then onto Ballina Road where it reached speeds of 120km/h," the Richmond Police District reported on its Facebook page.

"It drove along Dibbs Street at 120km/h and sparks were seen coming from the wheels as it braked.

"It turned into Dalziel Street and parked in a block of units."

Police spoke to the driver, a 34-year-old Lismore woman.

She returned a positive breath test for alcohol and was placed under arrest.

At Lismore Police Station checks on the woman's s licence revealed it had expired and the vehicle's registration had been cancelled.

The 34-year-old provided a breath analysis that placed her in the mid range.

She was charged with police pursuit, mid range drink driving, and driving unlicensed. She will appear in Lismore Local Court in May.