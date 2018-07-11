Woman loses baby in horror Murphy's Creek crash

A TOOWOOMBA woman is not only having to come to terms with the fact that she might never walk again, but is having to process the loss of her unborn baby after a horror car crash in Murphy's Creek last week.

Ellie Dunn was involved in a serious traffic crash at the corner of Murphy's Creek Road and Watts Road on July 6, when the car she was driving hit a tree at about 3pm.

She was trapped in the car for about five hours and was airlifted to Brisbane in a critical condition.

Her fiance Matt Hamilton's sister, Emma Hamilton, decided to launch a GoFundMe page to help with the medical costs for Ellie's recovery, expected to take months, if not years, as well as making sure Matt could remain by Ellie's side at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

"She's stable, but is in the ICU at the moment," Ms Hamilton told The Chronicle.

"She had surgery on Monday and Tuesday and had more scheduled for yesterday.

"I can't believe what a fighter she is, given the circumstances."

The woman was airlifted to Brisbane with life-threatening injuries. Photo: Contributed.

Ms Hamilton said on the GoFundMe page Ellie had to fight for her life after the crash.

"With so much blood loss and her left leg being beyond fixable she's had it amputated," Ms Hamilton said.

"Doctors are still hoping to be able to save her right leg.

"If this wasn't devastating enough, Ellie was 23 weeks pregnant. Despite tremendous efforts by doctors and everyone involved their little baby boy wasn't able to be saved.

"They don't want him to be forgotten in all of this."

The GoFundMe page has so far raised about $2000.

"We really appreciate everyone's support so far," Ms Hamilton said.

"We've had lots of messages wishing Ellie well, so hopefully that will give her a bit more of a push to keep fighting.

"She has such a hard and long road to recovery ahead, not only physically but emotionally. I am so incredibly proud of what an absolute fighter Ellie is.

"Ellie and Matt have endured such tragic loss and have so much more to face yet."

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://bit.ly/2L5MNSI.