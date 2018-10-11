Menu
An Ipswich mum has served jail time after dialing triple-0 to distract police.
An Ipswich mum has served jail time after dialing triple-0 to distract police. Max Pixel
Woman makes false triple-0 call to divert police from crime

11th Oct 2018 12:58 AM
A MASKED intruder told his victim he was the devil and threatened to shoot her if she did not quieten her barking dog.

The Ipswich District Court this week heard a female co-offender made a false triple-0 call to divert police attention from the attempted robbery.

Delta Grace Barrett, 30, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery; driving disqualified; drug driving; false triple-0 call; unlawful supply of weapons; and unlawful possession of an offensive instrument. Crown prosecutor Jade Rodriguez said the attempted robbery took place on December 5, 2016, at a house on Cemetery Rd, Eastern Heights.

Ms Rodriguez said Barrett drove two men to the house at 10.45pm. The trio abandoned the robbery when they were disturbed by an off-duty police officer.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said it was obvious Barrett had a drug problem at the time.

"We want to see you be a decent mother. I'm sure you don't want (your children) to end up in the place you did," Judge Lynch said. Barrett was sentenced to 12 months' jail and fined $500.

Her 238 days already served was declared and the sentence suspended. She was disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

