Woman missing from Minnie Water home

Clair Morton
18th Jul 2017

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Clarence Valley.

Cherie Dawson, 35, was last seen leaving a home on Hiawatha Street, Minnie Water, about 9am on Monday.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since and police hold concerns for her welfare as this is out of character.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of skinny build, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING: Police are appealing for assistance to locate Cherie Dawson, last seen in Minnie Water.
MISSING: Police are appealing for assistance to locate Cherie Dawson, last seen in Minnie Water. nsw police

 

Cherie was last seen wearing a red and black singlet and purple/blue tights with no shoes.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts or has any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

