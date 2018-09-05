Woman dies in Bali days before partner was due to propose

Natalie Morris died during a holiday in Bali with partner Andrew Samuel. Picture: Facebook

Natalie Morris died during a holiday in Bali with partner Andrew Samuel. Picture: Facebook

ANDREW Samuel was going to propose to his girlfriend Natalie Morris during their dream holiday in Bali.

The couple spent months planning the idyllic, 10-day trip, and Mr Samuel, 30, intended to make it even more memorable by asking Ms Morris, 29, to marry him.

But days before he was due to pop the question, a mysterious tragedy struck.

Ms Morris, a personal assistant from Cardiff in South Wales, was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of their Bali hotel, presumably after going outside for a cigarette during the night.

According to friends of the Welsh couple, Mr Samuel woke to find his partner wasn't in bed. When he went outside, he found her unresponsive in the pool.

Mr Samuel was due to propose to Ms Morris during the trip.

The circumstances surrounding how Ms Morris came to be in the pool have not been made clear.

Indonesian authorities will carry out a post-mortem before the young traveller's body is repatriated back to Wales.

Ms Morris' sister Janine Lloyd, 41, described her as "a lovely, vibrant person".

"Natalie and her partner were on holiday in Bali. They had been planning it for ages," she said.

"He was going to ask her to marry him. She was just a lovely, vibrant person and the life and soul of a party.

Ms Morris worked as a personal trainer.

"She had so many friends. Every single person who has heard about this is devastated. I just can't believe that this has happened to someone so full of life.

"In the night she got up to have a cigarette or whatever and Andrew woke up a few hours later and saw she wasn't in bed."

Ms Lloyd said the couple had plans to continue travelling and hoped to settle in Australia.

"She wanted to see a lot of places. She moved to South Africa for work before and loved it and had planned to go to Australia," she said.

"She was going to try and stay there."

The couple, from Wales, reportedly hoped to live in Australia.

Ms Morris' death comes as the family of Melbourne traveller Kristen Mace reels from her shock death in Bali.

Ms Mace, who was due to celebrate her 20th birthday today, died after having a seizure while walking alone and fell into a pool.

Friends later found the body of the young woman, who was reported to have a history of epilepsy.

In a tragic twist, Ms Mace's death came just three weeks after the death of her mother.

Friend Harrison Pirrie has raised more than $60,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to bring Ms Mace's body home.

Mr Pirrie said her death was a "tragic accident".

Australian teen Kristen Mace died when she fell into a Bali pool after having a seizure.

"The impact on the Mace family no doubt is indescribable," he said. "We need to raise funds to repatriate Kristen's body and cover funeral costs as insurance has not covered this.

"Kristen was an amazing girl and will be dearly missed by all.

"The circumstances over the last three weeks for the Mace family are beyond tragic."

Last month, tourist Ollie Dousset, from Sydney, lost his leg after a horror accident in Bali.

The 26-year-old had been travelling on the back of a scooter as he headed back to his accommodation in Uluwatu on August 11, when he was tragically run over by a cement truck as it attempted to overtake them.

lauren.mcmah@news.com.au