Woman narrowly avoids head-on collision

WATERFALL Way/Armidale Rd sounds like it should be a beautiful stretch of road, but the reality is this drive can make your heart pump.

Kilometres of tight winding bends and short sight lines leave little room for driver error.

One local mum is being hailed "a legend" on Facebook for her quick reaction and evasive driving, narrowly avoiding a head-on while driving with her kids in the car.

The frightening near-miss near Ebor was caught on dash cam video.

The footage shows a blue Commodore overtaking a a 4WD which is towing a caravan.

Although the Commodore had unbroken lines, there was not enough space to safely overtake the caravan and the driver coming from the opposite lane, with the dash cam, was forced to quickly move onto the verge to avoid a head on collision.

The dash cam footage was posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia.

More than 400 Facebook comments tell it like it is:

"Mate your wife did great! That mongrel deserves to be named and shamed." - Mark Anderson.

"There are moments like this where I'd love to find the idiot and slap the ever living stupid out of them for putting other lives at risk." - Von Choccy.

"Glad your wife has excellent skills. Why is that crest not double unbroken lines? Surely it isn't safe to overtake at that location?" - Rene Chong.

"Your wife, sir, is a bloody legend! Amazing reactions paired with excellent decisions averted a complete disaster thanks to the frikken muppet in the commodore." - John Park.

"I guess he is not breaking the law there is an unbroken line his side but still overtaking without proper vision is irresponsible and potentially deadly ....." Robbo Cros.

"Bloody hell, that road should have double unbroken lines until over the rise. The authorities trying to save paint?" Ralph Hatton.