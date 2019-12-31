Menu
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
'Fake' fire victim tried to scam donations, cops say

30th Dec 2019 8:03 AM

An accused fraudster has been charged over claims she posed as an Adelaide Hills fire victim.

Police said the woman, 39, of Murray Bridge, had "falsely claimed" to be a Cudlee Creek bushfire victim to obtain $300 in donations from an Adelaide Hills church.

She is also accused of trying to deceive Murray Bridge shops that she was a fire victim.

The unnamed woman was arrested last Friday and charged with deception.

She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court in February.

