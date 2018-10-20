Woman pulls screwdriver on police during scuffle
A woman is facing assault police charges after threatening an officer with a screwdriver during an altercation in Rockhampton this morning.
Police came upon the 38-year-old woman on the corner of Musgrave and Charles St around 7 am.
When police came across the woman she was in possession of a screwdriver and was threatening violence against the officers.
During an altercation with police where they attempted to disarm her, she shoved one of the officers into a telephone box and tried to bite that officer.
No one was seriously injured during the altercation and police later charged the woman for assaulting a police officer.