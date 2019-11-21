Menu
A cleaner is accused of raping and assaulting a woman and breaking her jaw.
Woman ‘raped, jaw broken’ after PlentyofFish hook-up

by Kay Dibben
21st Nov 2019 1:55 PM
A MAN who is alleged to have raped a woman he had met on a popular online dating site and fractured her jaw has been granted bail.

Sergeant Matt Kahler told Brisbane Magistrates Court how a woman living nearby helped the woman, after she escaped from the man's Brisbane northside home.

Sgt Kahler said the alleged victim, who was crying hysterically, banged on the other woman's door around 6.20pm on November 16.

That woman then called triple zero, believing the woman who came to her door had been assaulted.

Ambulance officers took the woman to Royal Brisbane Hospital, where police attended.

Sgt Kahler said the woman, who made a rape complaint, also had a fractured right jaw.

The man, a cleaner in his 30s, from Brisbane's northside, is charged with rape and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He and the woman had met on online dating site PlentyofFish.

Police will allege the pair had been together during the day and the man had been drinking heavily from a wine cask.

The court heard the man, a cleaner, had an alcohol problem, he was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and had called an ambulance for himself twice in the last month.

Police opposed bail, but Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert remanded the man on bail with conditions, ordering him to reappear in court on December 16.

The man has to remain living at his address and he is not allowed to have any contact, direct or indirect, with the female witness.

He is also barred from accessing online dating apps.

Defence solicitor Lily Berkeley said the man had deleted the dating app he used and the complainant's profile and phone number.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

