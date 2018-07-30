Menu
Dennis Mavridis discovered the woman inside her car while on his way to work.
News

Woman rescued from car wreck

30th Jul 2018 12:30 PM

MACLEAN Bobcats head coach Dennis Mavridis became an unexpected hero on his way in to work on Monday morning.

Mr Mavridis was travelling along Pringles Way, Lawrence when he happened upon an overturned Holden Rodeo.

"I saw this car on its side in the bushes and then I suddenly saw a lady waving from the car. She was stuck," he said.

Mr Mavridis helped pull the woman from the wreckage and stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

"She's pretty tough," he said.

"There were only a few scratches on her."

 

Dennis Mavridis (right).
Mr Mavridis said the woman was more concerned about her dog which disappeared during the incident.

"I was worried it had been killed and was under the car but luckily I couldn't see anything when I had a good look," he said.

"Hopefully it turns up somewhere."

It is believed the woman was taken by ambulance to Maclean Hospital.

Grafton Daily Examiner

