Woman screams for help as man bashes her in head

A woman screamed for help after a man allegedly entered a home and hit her in the back of the head with a pole while she was sleeping at a Tewantin address last night. Photo: File

A TEWANTIN man has been arrested after he allegedly hit a 59-year-old woman over the head with a metal pole while she slept on the couch last night.

Police were called to a Doonella St address just before 9pm on Sunday after witnesses walking past heard the woman screaming for help, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

According to police, the 49-year-old man allegedly entered the home and hit the woman over the head and body while she was asleep on the couch.

Passers-by ran inside as the woman screamed for help and the man fled the scene.

The woman, from Belli Park, suffered a wound to the back of her head and lacerations to her hands. She was taken to Nambour Hospital for treatment.

The QPS spokeswoman said the victim and alleged offender were known to each other.

Police attended an address at Tewantin and arrested the man about 11.30pm.

He was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.