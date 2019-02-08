Woman sentenced for high range drink driving.

A SOUTH Grafton woman has faced Grafton Local Court this week and pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving after she returned a PCA reading of more than three times the legal limit.

According to police facts, Joanne Kaulfers, 30, was drinking at her partner's property on November 13 when at 10.20pm she decided to leave.

Kaulfers got in her car and drove away, unaware her partner had chased after the vehicle and grabbed onto the external wind guard of the driver's door for a short time, before it came away and he fell onto the road.

Kaulfers drove another 50m to her home before she parked and was met by her partner, who had continued to chase after her.

Seeing blood on her partner, Kaulfman became hysterical, thinking she had run over him.

Police were called and after speaking to both people, Kaulfman was taken to Grafton Police Station where she returned a PCA reading of 0.168.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Kaulfers to an 18-month community corrections order and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.