‘No idea I could be charged for riding horse drunk’

Charmaine Maguire said she didn’t know she could be charged for riding a horse while drunk, and said she’d previously ridden through several bottle shops in the area on her horse. Picture: Annette Dew

Charmaine Maguire said she didn’t know she could be charged for riding a horse while drunk, and said she’d previously ridden through several bottle shops in the area on her horse. Picture: Annette Dew

THE 51-year-old woman who rode her horse through a Logan bottle-o while swigging a plastic bottle of wine has faced court.

Charmaine Maguire was sentenced to a period of probation after pleading guilty to being in charge of the horse while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Maguire this morning confessed in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court to being in charge of a horse while under the influence of liquor after she returned a blood alcohol reading of .226 following the incident on June 4.

The court heard the horse had no saddle on and Maguire had trouble maintaining her balance while riding on the night she was charged.

She had been drinking wine at her home in Kingston before riding a bicycle to Marsden and riding the horse into Logan, the court heard.

Maguire told the court she suffered from anxiety and panic attacks and was a diagnosed alcoholic.

"I absolutely wasn't aware I could be done for drink driving on my horse," she said.

"I have a drinking problem, I'm a diagnosed alcoholic."

Officers walked the horse to the police station where they interviewed the woman. Picture: QLD Police

The horse was ridden to Logan City Tavern.

The 51-year-old said she had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for the past two years but fell off he wagon after being stabbed and robbed in Woodridge and attacked with a metal bar by a relative.

Since being charged, Maguire attended a six-week alcohol rehabilitation program, she told the court.

"I have been trying to help myself," she told the court.

The court heard she "paraded the horse around" the carpark of the tavern and later refused to leave the licensed premises.

Police were force to walk the horse back to Logan Central Police Station while Maguire was interviewed.

Maguire was sentenced to 18 months' probation and had a conviction recorded.

Outside court Maguire said she had "no idea" she could be charged for riding her horse intoxicated and had previously ridden through several bottle shops in the area on her horse.