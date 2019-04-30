Menu
A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling in a national park.
Woman in serious condition after difficult rescue mission

30th Apr 2019 8:12 AM
A WOMAN has suffered possible serious head and spinal injuries after she fell in a national park last night.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Washpool National Park, between Grafton and Glen Innes, around 7.30pm.

A 45-year-old woman had fallen and it had been reported she suffered serious injuries.

"Due to low cloud and fog the helicopter was unable to get to the scene and landed in a nearby paddock, where the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team was taken to the scene by four-wheel drive," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

The woman was treated for serious head and spinal injuries by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's medical team.

She was flown direct to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition.

"The task was very drawn out due to the location and terrain and the crew arrived back at base in the early hours of this morning," the spokesman said.

