Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This is what the pool was supposed to look like.
This is what the pool was supposed to look like.
Travel

Hilarious reason this picture went viral

by Matthew Dunn
18th May 2018 11:29 AM

WHEN a woman made a booking for a hotel in Vietnam, she was excited to spend her time relaxing in the giant pool overlooking the city.

Jenny Kershaw had been so impressed by the promotional picture on booking.com she made a reservation, only when she arrived the pool looked very different to what had been shown.

"Our hotel pool in Vietnam ... booking.com VS reality. We've been done there," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the promo shot and her own photo side-by-side.

 

 

As you might expect, the tweet started to gain traction with people amused by comparison.

People were even highlighting the fact the pool had to cut the "E" off the "welcome" mat so it could fit on the tiny ladder leading up the water.

Booking.com reached out to rectify the situation, but Ms Kershaw said she wasn't too upset and found it funny more than anything.

Related Items

Show More
break editors picks holiday online booking pool travel vacation vietnam

Top Stories

    Homicide squad to investigate man's tragic death

    Homicide squad to investigate man's tragic death

    News AARON Marks, 38, was assaulted and left to die on a Ballina footpath.

    Harwood Marine shed DA green light

    premium_icon Harwood Marine shed DA green light

    Council News New storage shed gets approval

    Norco competitor calls out 'discrimination'

    Norco competitor calls out 'discrimination'

    News Japanese owned Dairy Farmers slam backflip by Health Minister

    Driver says he was 'told to' drive overlength vehicle

    Driver says he was 'told to' drive overlength vehicle

    News The vehicle was found to measure 26.5m

    Local Partners