Hilarious reason this picture went viral

This is what the pool was supposed to look like.

WHEN a woman made a booking for a hotel in Vietnam, she was excited to spend her time relaxing in the giant pool overlooking the city.

Jenny Kershaw had been so impressed by the promotional picture on booking.com she made a reservation, only when she arrived the pool looked very different to what had been shown.

"Our hotel pool in Vietnam ... booking.com VS reality. We've been done there," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the promo shot and her own photo side-by-side.

Our hotel pool in Vietnam...booking.com VS reality 😂🤣😂 we’ve been done there pic.twitter.com/lElDjxzFwd — Jenny Kershaw (@jennykershawx) 12 May 2018

As you might expect, the tweet started to gain traction with people amused by comparison.

People were even highlighting the fact the pool had to cut the "E" off the "welcome" mat so it could fit on the tiny ladder leading up the water.

Booking.com reached out to rectify the situation, but Ms Kershaw said she wasn't too upset and found it funny more than anything.