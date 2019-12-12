Menu
The Burnett Heads woman is concerned about her pets after they started dying because of poisoned rats.
Woman speaks out after rat baits kill her pets

Zachary O'Brien
12th Dec 2019 9:32 AM
A BURNETT Heads resident is pleading with the community to stop baiting rats and mice after her dog and one of her chooks died due to poisoning.

She said poisoned vermin were heading onto her property for her animals food and water, leaving faeces all over the place and dying in her yard.

"The whole point of this isn't that there's rats - I don't care if there's rats, let's be honest I'm 200 metres from cow and horse paddocks, 200 metres inthe other direction are cane paddocks - they're unavoidable," she said.

"It's more the fact that what they're choosing to deal with the pests is affecting our animals and I'm sure they'd be affecting other people's too."

She said there wasn't a property on her street without animals on it and while she understood the need for pest management, but said there were baits available that didn't have secondary effects.

"Choose that one. It might cost a couple of dollars more but I think that's going to be a lot nicer than the alternative," she said.

"I just want to push the point that it's not the fact that there are rats or where they're coming from, it's the chosen method of eradicating them."

