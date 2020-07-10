Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman stabbed in harrowing backyard attack

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
10th Jul 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville woman has been stabbed in her own backyard when she went to investigate a noise outside her bedroom.

About 1.15am, the 29-year-old woman was asleep in her Alder Cl home when she heard a noise in her courtyard outside her window.

She stepped outside to investigate and was stabbed in the right side of her chest by a man.

The stabber fled the scene, and Townsville Police are seeking public assistance to help arrest the man.

He is described as 185cm tall, slim, and has a dark complexion.

He was wearing a hoodie.

The woman was taken to Townsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LATEST CRIME NEWS >>>

'F--- the police': Shocking footage shows kids hooning at 180km/h

New youth justice car unveiled in effort to stop youth crime

'FELT LIKE HOURS': Worker rapes blind, deaf woman

The incident comes after a Mundingburra dad was threatened with a gun by a group of youths who were trying to steal his car on Thursday morning.

Investigations continue.

Originally published as Woman stabbed in harrowing backyard attack

More Stories

crime editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big changes for Grafton’s most infamous traffic sign

        premium_icon Big changes for Grafton’s most infamous traffic sign

        News IT’S the sign that we all wanted, but now it’s not needed.

        PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        premium_icon PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        News Check out photos of everyone who came to enjoy Grafton Cup Day

        Coastal Views makes a digital comeback

        premium_icon Coastal Views makes a digital comeback

        News BACK by popular demand, Coastal Views has re-launched in a new, more efficient...

        Fears for bus and coach industry post-COVID

        premium_icon Fears for bus and coach industry post-COVID

        Business ONE moment Northland Coach and Travel was gearing up for a big year full of travel...