Woman still critical after Lawrence smash

Police and Council workers provide traffic control while emergency services attend to a single-vehicle collision on Lawrence Rd, south of Sportsmans Creek bridge. (Thurs, Feb 20, 2020).

THE young woman involved in a road collision on Lawrence Road, Lawrence last week remains in a critical but stable condition according to Coffs/Clarence Police.

On Thursday morning, the 25-year-old driver, a resident of Lawrence, collided with a power pole a few hundred metres south of Sportsman’s Creek Bridge. The woman was later airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

It’s believed she sustained multiple fractures and internal injuries, including a small brain injury and fractured eye socket.

The vehicle, which was travelling along Lawrence Road, Lawrence, sustained significant damage to the front with the woman initially trapped inside as a result.