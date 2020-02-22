Menu
Crime

Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Feb 2020 1:09 PM
A MAN allegedly strangled and bashed a woman who was being kept captive in an Ipswich unit, police say.

Ipswich detectives have charged the 29-year-old man with strangulation (domestic violence offence), assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police allege the man held a 28-year-old woman against her will in a unit while subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse.

It's alleged she suffered injuries to her head, wrists and face after being strangled and beaten.

Police attended the unit and arrested the North Ipswich man at 6.30pm.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening physical injuries.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

