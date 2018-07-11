Menu
A passenger of a car has steered the vehicle to safety after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.
News

Woman collapses behind wheel, passenger saves day

by Kate Paraskevos
11th Jul 2018 8:15 AM
A PASSENGER of a car has managed to steer the vehicle across three lanes of the Pacific Motorway after the driver suffered a cardiac arrest on the M1 at Oxenford last night.

A woman, aged in her 50s, collapsed behind the wheel at 7.25pm but the passenger went into action and managed to bring the vehicle to a stop at the side of the road through three lanes of traffic.

CPR was commenced by the passenger, with direction from a Queensland Ambulance Service call-taker, and continued when paramedics arrived on scene.

The woman was successfully resuscitated and had a return of heart rhythm before being transported in a critical condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

