Woman survives terrifying vehicle rollover

Jenna Thompson
24th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
A YOUNG woman had a lucky escape when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed just outside of Iluka on Saturday morning.

It's understood the incident occurred between Shark Bay and the Esk where the vehicle left the road and rolled with the young woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, still inside.

"Upon arrival, we found the vehicle on its side and the young lady being comforted by someone," Woombah Rural Fire Service captain Jason Nelson said.

"It's incredible that there were no injuries sustained."

Mr Nelson said there was a delay in emergency services being dispatched to the scene because no one called triple-0. Instead, residents attempted to contact local police and Woombah RFS for help.

"We can't stress enough to the public to call triple-0 when these incidents happen so that emergency services are dispatched immediately," Mr Nelson said.

It's understood the woman made her own way with a friend to Maclean Hospital as a precaution.

car crash coastal views iluka woombah rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

