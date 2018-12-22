Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville woman taken to hospital after snake bite.
Townsville woman taken to hospital after snake bite.
Health

Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Dec 2018 12:29 PM

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after she was bitten by a snake at the Castle Hill lookout car park.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene to treat the woman in her 20s after being bitten on the leg about 7.23pm Friday night.

The woman was transported to the Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

The type of snake is currently unknown.

The spokesman said so far 13 had been bitten by snakes in November, and about 92 in the past year.

There's been an increase in bites from the previous year, with about 70 reports in 2017.

castle hill editors picks hospital snake bite townsville woman

Top Stories

    Storms flash across valley, but will there be more?

    Storms flash across valley, but will there be more?

    Weather Take a look at vision of yesterday's storm as well as forecast for rest of week

    • 22nd Dec 2018 11:05 AM
    Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    premium_icon Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    News Find out how the sections of the Grafton bridge will come together

    Spikes used in pursuit of driver allegedly consuming nangs

    premium_icon Spikes used in pursuit of driver allegedly consuming nangs

    Crime Public come to the aid of police during chase

    Dazzling Christmas light display

    premium_icon Dazzling Christmas light display

    News Couple already raised more than 60k for children.

    Local Partners