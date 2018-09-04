Woman slashes dog's throat over barking complaints

Bernadette Phillips leaves court after being convicted of injuring an animal.

"TRAIN your dogs" were the parting words spoken outside court on Tuesday by a woman convicted of slashing the throat of Marvin the mastiff cross in his own yard.

Bernadette Sheree Phillips was convicted in the Cairns Magistrates Court of injuring an animal and trespassing in her neighbours' yard at Cattleya Cl, Edmonton.

Her partner Ryan James Alexander Hunter also appeared on the same charges.

The court heard that Phillips had boasted of the act in a series of private Facebook messages.

"I have no regrets," she wrote.

"Who cares about the dog."

Phillips climbed her neighbours' fence intending to kill Marvin in an effort to stop the family pet from barking.

He suffered a 3-4cm laceration on his neck but survived after treatment.

"She snapped and on impulse decided to kill the dog, taking a knife to injure the animal," Police prosecutor Senior Constable Stuart Berry said.

"She has pleaded guilty but the remorse is not there."

Defending solicitor Joseph Crawfoot told the court Phillips had been threatened when her contact details were published on Craigslist after her first court appearance.

"She was contacted anonymously," Mr Crawfoot said.

He said one such message stated "dead dogs don't bark but either do dead bitches; you'll be watched."

"People have every right to be angry, offended and upset," Mr Crawfoot said.

"Her messages were bravado in the face of threats."

The court heard Phillips had suffered extensive childhood trauma, PTSD and a number of other mental health conditions.

"She snapped, she had been experiencing insomnia … she tried to seek council assistance but took matters into her own hands."

Tom Eckersley, appearing for Hunter, said his client was present during the crime but did not hurt Marvin.

"There was an issue of constant barking when the owners were not home, going back some eight months," Mr Eckersley said.

"Mr Hunter was asleep and woken by Miss Phillips, who said she was going next door to kill the dog - she turned on her heel and left."

Magistrate Kevin Priestly said the Facebook exchanges were not true indicators of Phillips' remorse.

"It seems that several attempts were made to solve the issue by approaching the neighbours until you snapped," Mr Priestly said.

"I find typically Facebook exchanges are not reflective of the real way people behave - they tend to behave poorly when anonymity is involved."

He sentenced Phillips to three months' jail suspended for two years and ordered her to pay $1428.21 in vet bills.

He fined Hunter $700 and recorded convictions for both defendants.