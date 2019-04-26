Menu
The driver of a car which rolled is with ambulance crews at a car crash in Tenterfield. Trevor Veale
Woman trapped in car after rollover

JASMINE BURKE
26th Apr 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-vehicle car crash in Tenterfield after a car rolled and trapped the driver.

The driver, believed to be a woman, was released from her car by Rural Fire Service crews after her car rolled on Gum Flat Rd and Mount Mackenzie Rd, a RFS media spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said it was believed the woman was the sole occupier of the car.

"Crews were assigned around 10.06am and arrived within 10 minutes," she said.

"The situation is still unfolding but crews have released the person trapped.

"The patient is now with the ambulance and police and SES are still on the scene."

There are no obstructions to traffic.

