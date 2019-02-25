Woman rescued from single-vehicle roll-over in Yamba

Emergency services respond to a rolled car near the water reservoir on Pilot Hill, Yamba.

Emergency services respond to a rolled car near the water reservoir on Pilot Hill, Yamba. Contributed

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle roll-over at Pilot Hill in Yamba this evening, with a woman cut from a vehicle after it flipped and came to rest on its side.

SES crews, as well as Coffs/Clarence Police District and Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the incident, which saw a woman trapped in the vehicle until the back door of the vehicle was cut off to allow access.

NSW Ambulance treated the driver and three young passengers at the scene before they were transported to Maclean Base Hospital.

Emergency services respond to a rolled car near the water reservoir on Pilot Hill, Yamba. Contributed

Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle lost control while performing a u-turn on Pilot Hill in Yamba, which saw the car flip and land on its side near the water reservoir.