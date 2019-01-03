Menu
A woman has been hurt after her called rolled down an embankment on Bentley Rd.
Breaking

Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

Liana Turner
by
3rd Jan 2019 11:40 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bentley.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Bentley Rd near Roberts Rd just before 11am.

He said three ambulances were called to the scene, where one of the vehicles had rolled down an embankment.

He said the driver and sole occupant of this car, a woman in her 60s, was trapped by confinement but only for a short time.

She has since been released and taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokesman said she suffered a head laceration, fractured wrist and leg injury.

She was also being assessed for a possible shoulder fracture.

He said the woman was the only person who required treatment.

