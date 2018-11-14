Woman tried to run down husband in her car

The case was heard in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

SIMMERING with rage, a Blacks Beach woman tried to run down her husband in a car while he walked to the pub.

Kristina Louise Timms snapped moments before she drove onto the kerb of a street in Blacks Beach, taking out several wheelie bins - but thankfully not her partner.

The 34-year-old woman phoned 000 soon after and admitted to her actions, which her lawyer deemed "extraordinary".

Timms pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Whitehaven Drive at Blacks Beach on October 21 when she faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mr Moore described Timms - who had no criminal record and a sparse traffic record - as "ashamed" and "remorseful" over her offending.

Timms had not been taking anti-depressants which had been prescribed to her when the offence was committed, the court was told.

Prosecutor Brandon Selleck detailed the agreed facts of the case.

"At 11.31am on Sunday, the 21st of October this year, the defendant has called 000 and stated that she wanted to hand herself in as she had tried to run her husband down as he was going to the pub," he said.

"Shortly after, police from Northern Beaches attended the defendant's address, where she was located in the front driveway. Police spoke to the defendant as to the nature of her call. As a result of that conversation, the defendant accompanied police back to Northern Beaches Police Station"

During a recorded interview, Timms told officers she had been arguing with her husband over marital issues "and became enraged with him".

"The defendant stated that shortly after her husband had left their address she stepped into her motor vehicle and then has driven from the house in a southerly direction ... ," Mr Selleck said.

"The defendant continued to drive along ... when she has driven past her husband walking on the footpath."

Mr Selleck said Timms "turned her vehicle around and driven it towards him".

"As the defendant drove closer to her husband she had mounted the kerb and headed towards him and he has moved from the footpath to avoid the vehicle," he said.

Timms "continued to travel along the footpath" before "colliding with two wheelie bins", launching them skyward and sending rubbish flying.

She then drove home and turned herself in.

In defence, Mr Moore said Timms had been immediately remorseful, as indicated by her phone call to emergency services.

Mr Moore noted his client had not made a second attempt at running in to her husband and that she "was off anti-depressants at the time" - a factor in the offending.

Timms was described as the sole driver in the home, who was struggling with an injury to her back.

Magistrate Mark Nolan said the offending was "concerning" considering the "nature of the particulars".

The case was adjourned to December 11, while Timms attends a defensive driving course.