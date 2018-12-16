Woman, two children injured when SUV hits parked police car

COPPED IT: The crash between the Subaru SUV and a Highway Patrol car near Sheehys Lane at Tyndale.

A WOMAN and two children have escaped with minor injuries after their car ploughed into a parked Highway Patrol police car near Tyndale.

The woman, driving a Subaru SUV, inexplicably crossed onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into a police highway patrol car parked on the road shoulder.

Grafton duty officer, Acting Inspector Dallas Leven, said the impact was heavy on the front ends of both vehicles, causing the police car to spin a number of times and deploy its airbags.

He said the impact only inflicted minor injuries on the occupants of both vehicles.

"The police officer was taken to Grafton Base Hospital, where his injuries were assessed and he was later released,” Insp Leven said.

"The woman and two children in the Subaru also had minor injuries, but they were taken to Lismore Base Hospital. There's no update on their condition.”

Insp Leven said investigations were continuing into the crash that occurred at 9.04am yesterday near the Sheehys Lane intersection with the Pacific Highway.

The crash closed a lane of the highway for about two hours, causing traffic delays.

Wrecked police car: The wreck of a police car believed to have been involved in a collision north of Ulmarra this morning taken from the compound at Grafton Police Statiopn

The wrecked police car was taken to the compound at Grafton Police Station for inspection and then taken away again.