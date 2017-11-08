Woman uses fake gun to stop car during police chase

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman who used a fake gun to force a man from his car during a police chase near Mororo has pleaded guilty to her crime and will be sentenced in District Court later this month.

Tamyka Blatch, of Wynnum West, Queensland, was among a group of three who went on a crime spree in Northern NSW in early April this year.

Blatch was charged with using an offensive weapon in company to take and drive a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Police said they spotted Blatch and two accomplices driving on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on April 8 in a black Toyota RAV4.

They suspected the vehicle had been used in thefts of property in South Grafton, Evans Head and Coffs Harbour in the preceding days.

A police vehicle chased the vehicle, which headed north. Two other police vehicles set up road spikes further north on the highway.

The spikes punctured the tyres of the target vehicle, but it continued along the highway past the Iluka turnoff near Tabbimoble where it headed onto a back road in the national park.

The area north of Mororo where a police pursuit ended with a woman attempting to steal a car using a fake gun. Bill North

As it did this, the Black RAV4 crossed into the path of a white Suzuki APV heading south, which it forced to stop.

Blatch jumped out of the RAV4 and yelled at the driver of the Suzuki to get out of the car. The driver turned off the car and took out the keys as Blatch attempted to remove him from the APV.

Blatch and the driver of the APV tussled for a short time until police arrived and Blatch and the two accomplices ran off. Police chased the three of them and caught them all a short time later.

A search of the scene revealed a plastic firearm on the ground near the white APV.

When questioned, Blatch admitted using the fake firearm to threaten the driver of the car. Blatch said that the gun was a plastic gun from a 'cheap shop' and that her intention was to 'steal' the car to get away.

"The boys didn't ask to take part in it. I did all that on my own account," she said.

Blatch said she was screaming in the heat of the moment.

"I jumped out of the car, grabbed my handbag, pulled out a fake gun, walked straight up to a car, pointed it at old mate and tried telling him to get out. I took his seat belt off and that was it."

"I just pointed it at him, it was pretty simple."

Blatch said that Dodds didn't really understand what was going on and seemed confused. When the Police arrived she dropped the gun and ran away.

She will appear for sentence in District Court on November 22.