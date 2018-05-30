Woman ‘too sick’ for work busted on holiday

Busted … the woman was caught out via holiday photos on Facebook. Picture: iStock

Busted … the woman was caught out via holiday photos on Facebook. Picture: iStock

LOOK, we all know someone who has taken a sneaky sick day when in reality, they're fighting fit.

(In fact, research released earlier this year showed almost half of Aussies taking sick leave are actually chucking a sickie … but that's another story for another time.)

But is there a difference between taking the occasional day versus weeks and weeks of paid leave?

One mum-to-be who has been playing the 'I'm too sick to work' card is about to find out … and we're guessing it ain't gonna be pretty.

BUSTED BY A COLLEAGUE

A woman has posted to parenting forum Mumsnet about her colleague who is 14 weeks pregnant and has so far been off sick a total of five weeks due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), a severe type of morning sickness.

She has been seeing a doctor who has given her medical certificates for two weeks at a time, and she has one more week left on her current certificate.

HG is a chronic form of morning sickness during pregnancy, characterised by unrelenting severe nausea, persistent vomiting, dehydration, headaches and maternal weight loss (among others). It is extreme, and many pregnant women (including the Duchess of Cambridge) are hospitalised as a result of these symptoms.

If it was your colleague, would you dob her in, or stay out of it? Picture: iStock

"By complete coincidence she is Facebook friends with a friend of mine," wrote the woman, who is now facing a moral dilemma.

"My friend has put some pictures on Facebook this morning of her Greek holiday she's still on, and my work colleague is in most of them - sunbathing, eating, swimming in the sea, playing volleyball. She has obviously blocked me as she is tagged in the pictures but her name is unclickable.

"I'm gonna sound like a complete cow," continued the woman, "but I think she's faking her sickness.

"She's on full pay from work and we're having to pay an agency temp to cover her work too. It's a small company that is struggling and I doubt we're going to make any profit this month due to this."

'SHOULD I TELL/SHOW OUR BOSS?'

There was a surprising number of women who know too well the reality of living with HG.

"I had hyperemesis with dd [darling daughter]," wrote one person. "Getting on a flight? Volleyball? I couldn't get out of bed without being sick. I went down to six-and-a-half stone (41kg) and had to have iron injections. This woman may have had morning sickness, but clearly a very mild case indeed of hyperemesis."

The woman was sunbathing, playing beach volleyball, and appeared to be having a great time. Picture: iStock

Another said: "If she has hyperemesis there is no way on earth she would have had the energy or ability to get to the airport let alone get on a plane and play volleyball!" adding that she currently has HG and hasn't left the house in two months, has lost a lot of weight and has been in and out of hospital.

And another said: "I had hyperemesis. It was diagnosed when I ended up in hospital on a drip. I couldn't move without vomiting. I have never felt so ill in my life - it was awful. I missed a friend's wedding as there's no way I could have gone."

Along with disbelief that this woman even has HG, many had no sympathy for the pregnant woman and suggested she be outed to the boss.

"She is a p**s-taker, show your boss the photos," said one.

"Take screenshots and show the boss," said another. "People doing things like this are a big part of the reason why sick pay is s**t and women's pregnancy symptoms are doubted imo [in my opinion]. It's her own fault."

One suggested the woman wait until she returns to exact her revenge, and several agree: "When she comes back to work, ask her how Greece was in front of everyone."

And many recommended taking screen shots before the woman realised and took them down from social media.

UPDATE: The woman who posted the original question has since told her boss about the photo, who without making any other contact, simply sent a friend request to the woman.

Could you imagine the fear that would accompany that notification?

This story originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.