Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yamba businesses prepared for post-coronavirus trade

        premium_icon Yamba businesses prepared for post-coronavirus trade

        Business ‘Businesses are keen to get trading and there’s a pretty good vibe in the town with things starting to open up again.’

        DEX FILES: Council gets a new computer

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Council gets a new computer

        News Amalgamation, a call for mor social housing and a brand new machine dominate the...

        BEHIND THE DESK: What to do with Prince St?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: What to do with Prince St?

        Opinion Just how Grafton’s gracious, wide main drag of Prince St became a parking nightmare...

        Yamba’s iso-invention getting a good reception in Chile

        premium_icon Yamba’s iso-invention getting a good reception in Chile

        News The brainchild of a Chilean designer isolating from COVID-19 in Yamba has been well...